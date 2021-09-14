Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to help a matchday steward who had been knocked out after being hit with a wayward ball during the Red Devils’ pre-match warm-up.

The Red Devils are currently taking on Swiss side Young Boys in their opening group match of this season’s Champions League campaign.

MORE: Man United “masterplan” could pair Cristiano Ronaldo with Erling Haaland, says ex-Red Devil

While warming up, according to the Mirror, a steward was hit with a stray ball which knocked them to the ground.

The first player to rush to the stricken steward’s side was Ronaldo who checked on the matchday official before medical staff took over.