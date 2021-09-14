Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly determined to get a dream transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, but it seems he wants to use this opportunity to try and engineer a switch to Spain, according to Todo Fichajes.

This is despite a report from The Athletic claiming that Pogba may now be looking increasingly likely to commit his future to the Red Devils after a strong start to the season.

There’s certainly an optimistic mood around Man Utd at the moment after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perhaps finally putting together a squad that can compete for the biggest trophies again.

United would do well to keep hold of an elite talent like Pogba, who has shown some of his finest form for the club in recent times despite some difficult times in his career in the Premier League.

Still, Real Madrid is a prestigious name and Pogba may well feel he has to go there now or he’ll never get the chance again, while he’s had over five years playing in England now without winning major competitions like the Premier League or the Champions League.