(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo approached by three Newcastle players over getting his Man United shirt

Three Newcastle United players asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his shirt at full-time on Saturday – all three were rejected by the Manchester United forward.

The fanfare surrounding Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford does appear to have been confined to the city of Manchester, it’s an exciting time for the whole of the Premier League.

Included in that are the Newcastle United players who were present to witness Ronaldo’s goal-scoring return to life in England, unfortunately at their own expense.

Still, their disappointment at suffering defeat didn’t stop them in their efforts to grab Ronaldo’s shirt at full-time. Unfortunately, Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton were ALL turned down.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

You imagine Ronaldo will have already promised his shirt to somebody. With it being his first game back at Man United, there’s every possibility he wanted to keep it himself.

Thankfully, with Ronaldo having signed a two-year contract with Man United, the Magpies players will have more opportunities to get a shirt off of him. They’ll just have to fight each other for it…