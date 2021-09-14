Premier League striker basically invites Arsenal to sign him with cheeky interview comment

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has joked that Arsenal don’t really look like being the force they once were…unless they sign a new striker.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most clinical finishers in the country in recent times, so may be inviting a bid from the Gunners with these comments!

Toney scored against Arsenal in the opening game of the Premier League season, and his prolific form in the Championship last season saw him linked with big names over the summer.

West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace were among the sides to show an interest, and even Chelsea were linked with him at one point.

Could Arsenal enter the running? Watch below as he suggests they could do with bringing in someone like him…

??? | NEW: Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, says that he 'doesn't see Arsenal winning anything anytime soon, until they get a striker' pic.twitter.com/95yyN1Qv0h — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) September 14, 2021

Toney scored 33 goals in all competitions last season and it would be interesting to see what he could do in a team that would give him better service.

Arsenal are not the creative force they once were, but one imagines they’d create a fair few chances for a forward like Toney to finish off.