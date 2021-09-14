Manchester United are reportedly confident over a transfer deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international is one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, having become a key player for the Hammers and for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side as they reached the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

It seems only a matter of time before Rice earns a big move, and football.london suggest Man Utd are optimistic about their chances of signing the £100million-rated player, though Chelsea are also mentioned as possible admirers.

As football.london also note, however, Chelsea already have plenty of quality options in midfield at the moment, with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic joined by loan signing Saul Niguez.

There doesn’t seem to be an obvious need for Rice at Stamford Bridge, even if he is a potential world class talent and perhaps the ideal long-term successor to someone like Kante, who is not the youngest.

United, meanwhile, could really do with Rice as soon as possible, with defensive midfield still one area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho joined United this summer to strengthen their attack, while Raphael Varane looks a fine signing in defence, but upgrades are surely needed on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic in the near future.

Rice seems ideal for that role, so Red Devils fans will no doubt be pleased to hear football.london suggesting their club could be more likely than Chelsea to get this deal done in upcoming transfer windows.