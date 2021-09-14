Various European clubs expressing interest in Palmeiras starlet

Palmeiras midfielder Danilo is one of the more promising players in the Brasileirão. The 20-year-old could be seeing his last few months playing in South America.

According to Fichajes.net, various European clubs express interest in Danilo, with most of it coming from England and Italy. The report reveals that three Premier League clubs are eyeing the young midfielder as Manchester United, Watford, and West Ham United monitor him.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Juventus, AS Roma, and Inter Milan also have Danilo on their transfer wishlist. When it comes to the asking price, Palmeiras wants €12-million for the midfielder who’s under contract until 2025.

Danilo has made 71 appearances scoring four goals and registering five assists for the South American club, winning the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup.

It will be interesting to see which club offers the money to the Brazilian club and provides a project that will see Danilo continue to develop when he crosses over to European football.