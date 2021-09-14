(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo nets Man United’s Champions League opener vs. Young Boys

Continuing on from his impressive second debut for Manchester United which saw him score a brace against Newcastle United on the weekend, club legend Cristiano Ronaldo has netted once again – this time during Tuesday night’s Champions League Group opener against Swiss side Young Boys.

It has taken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men just 13-minutes to open the game’s scoring with Ronaldo being the man who was in the right place, at the right time once again.

Latching on to a ball from compatriot Bruno Fernandes, the world-class Portuguese forward tucked the ball beyond the goalkeeper in emphatic fashion.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

