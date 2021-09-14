(Video) Horrendous Jesse Lingard error gifts Young Boys late Champions League winner

After leading the game and then going down to 10 men, Manchester United have started their Champions League campaign off in defeat.

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw red in the match’s first half after a mistimed tackle on a Young Boys player saw the English defender go over the top of the ball recklessly.

Hoping to hang on for at least a point, the Red Devils struggled to see out all of the game’s remaining minutes and with just seconds left midfielder Jesse Lingard gifted the Swiss side the perfect chance to steal all three points.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport