Video: Lewandowski pounces to put Bayern Munich 2-0 up against Barcelona

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich used to be a real heavyweight clash in the latter stages of the Champions League, but this year it just feels like Barca are another team that Bayern will comfortably beat on their way to the knockout rounds.

The Germans have been dominant tonight and it always looked like a second goal would kill the game, so this strike from Robert Lewandowski probably puts it to bed:

Pictures from beIn Sport

You don’t often see Barca at home with nine men camped behind the ball, but they still couldn’t react despite the numerical advantage as the Polish superstar prodded home the rebound.