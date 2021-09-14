(Video) Man United defender sent off vs. Young Boys for crunching lunge

Manchester United FC
Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been shown a straight red card following a nasty tackle on a Young Boys player.

Currently, in action in what is the Red Devils’ first group game of this season’s Champions League, Wan-Bissaka has put his team in a difficult position despite leading 1-0.

After losing the ball, the English defender lunged forward hoping to regain possession.

However, after mistiming his tackle, Wan-Bissaka appeared to go over the top of the ball, leaving the referee with no choice but to show the full-back a red card.

