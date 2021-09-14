Video: Romelu Lukaku provides the vital breakthrough for Chelsea vs Zenit

One of Chelsea’s biggest problems last season was finding a player who could be relied upon to break the deadline in a tight game, so that’s exactly why they went all-out to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Russian side Zenit had done a solid job of keeping it tight tonight, but Lukaku showed that he can make the difference in situations like these as he produced a deadly header to make it 1-0:

LUKAKU! ?? The forward bags his first-ever #UCL goal for Chelsea! ? It's been a tricky evening for Blues but they finally break the deadlock… pic.twitter.com/V5jRRUR3QQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2021

Pictures from Arena Sport

It’s the perfect header with power and direction to prevent the keeper from saving it, and it’s just what Chelsea needed