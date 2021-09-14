(Video) Thomas Muller fires Bayern Munich into Champions League lead vs. Barcelona

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has fired the Germans into a first-half Champions League group stage lead against Barcelona.

The Bundesliga champions have started the game in excellent fashion and still with several minutes left before half-time, the Bavarians have wasted no time netting the first goal of the game.

A long-range strike from forward Muller saw goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen well beaten with Barcelona now knowing they’ll need to come back firing if they’re to avoid defeat in this season’s opening European fixture.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

