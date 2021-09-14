(Video) Young Boys peg Red Devils back following poor defending from Raphael Varane

Despite leading after just 13-minutes thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo tap-in, Manchester United have been pegged back at the midway point in the second half during their Champions League game against Young Boys.

Having taken an early lead, the Red Devils found themselves under a mountain of pressure after full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red in the first half.

MORE: 2021/22 Champions League winner odds: Messi makes PSG favourites, Chelsea behind Man City

With just under half an hour of the game left to go, the Swiss side has drawn level, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scratching his head wondering how his side can see out the remainder of the game.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport