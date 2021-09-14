“We have to continue on this path” – PSG ace discusses Argentina’s chances at the upcoming World Cup next year

Ángel Di María scored one of the most important goals for the Argentina National Team in recent years. The 2021 Copa América title at the Maracanã gave the team a good boost, but the 33-year-old stressed that you must go step by step.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward spoke to ESPN F90 (via AS) on various topics concerning the national team. One of the marquee questions asked in the interview was about seeing his teammate Lionel Messi finally win an international trophy.

Di María has been a part of squads that have lost a FIFA World Cup final in 2014 to Germany and two Copa América finals in 2015 and 2016, so the forward has seen these losses affect Messi.

“Now Messi is spectacular, happier, looser. It makes me very happy for him. I told my wife that not being able to achieve something with the National Team being the best in the world is a thousand times worse. His name comes first,” Di María said.

“The one that comes out is the one with the most pressure. [Messi] cried again at the Monumental, and I hugged him. Then, feeling the recognition of the people, enjoying it with the Copa América, he released that little that was left inside him.”

Finally, Di María touched on whether the Argentina national team can carry the momentum from this summer into the FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar. It will likely be the last time Messi has a chance to win the competition, considering he’ll be 35-years-old when the tournament gets underway.

“It’s crazy because there are teams in Europe at a high level. The Copa América gave us the peace of mind that was needed. We continued to play the same way even though the ball didn’t go in,” Di María said.

“We have to continue on this path and, in this way, keep winning. In qualifiers, plenty of games are coming, and it will help us to be stronger.”