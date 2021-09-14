ExWHUemployee confirms West Ham’s interest in signing winger on free transfer

West Ham insider ExWHUemployee has confirmed that the Hammers have scouted Millwall winger Jed Wallace, amid speculation that an offer could be made.

Wallace has been a key player for Millwall for a number of years. The 27-year-old had to work his way up the footballing pyramid, having started his career with Farnborough F.C.

As reported by FLW, West Ham are one of several clubs who are keeping tabs on the player’s situation, with his Millwall contract due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Celtic, Rangers and Newcastle United were all also mentioned as potential suitors, so you had to question how legitimate West Ham’s interest was in Wallace.

However, ExWHUemployee confirmed via Patreon that West Ham HAVE scouted Wallace in the past, which means this really is a rumour to keen an eye on in the months ahead.

“Interesting there is a guy at Millwall, he’s 27, Jed Wallace,” ExWHUemployee wrote on his Patreon account.

“I know that we’ve watched him in the past and the fact that outlets are reporting about our interest suggests that the interest is still there.”

“So that will be an interesting one because his contract is up at the end of the season.”

Wallace looks set to be inundated with offers when his contract does come to an end. Whether David Moyes will be successful in positioning himself front of the queue remains to be seen.