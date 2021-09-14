Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere says he expects to talk with his old club in the next few days about possibly training with them again.

The ex-England international is currently unattached after a difficult few years with various injury problems, and it isn’t yet clear whether he’ll be able to get his career going again.

Wilshere recently spoke to The Athletic about his struggles to find a new club, while the Daily Mirror have quoted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as appearing to open the door to the player over a return.

See the video below as Wilshere now strongly hints he’s going to discuss something with Arsenal imminently…

?"To hear him come out and say that is nice." Jack Wilshere reacts to Mikel Arteta saying the door is always open for him at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/31YwLpSn1G — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 14, 2021

It would be a popular move among Arsenal fans if Wilshere did come back, as he’s long been highly regarded by the Emirates Stadium crowd.

One imagines Wilshere would surely have been up there with the club’s all-time greats if he’d managed to stay fit more often during what should’ve been his peak years.