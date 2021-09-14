Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the growing list of potential transfer suitors for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a sensational start to the season, picking up two goals and three assists in his first three Bundesliga games and making the rest of Europe stand up and take notice in the process.

According to Todo Fichajes, Wirtz is attracting interest from German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but he also has suitors from the Premier League as well in the form of Man Utd and Arsenal.

Both the Red Devils and the Gunners have a long and proud history of nurturing elite young talent, with the clubs known for signing some of the best youngsters from around the world, or else promoting their own home-grown wonderkids from their academies.

Wirtz would surely do well to join one of those in the near future if he wants to take his career to the next level, though for now the Germany international would probably do well to just keep on playing regularly at Leverkusen.

It would, however, be exciting for fans of English football to see this big talent on these shores eventually.