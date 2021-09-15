Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has directed scathing criticism to Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin has not fully convinced since his arrival from Nice around two years ago, and his latest disappointing display came in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out.

The Magpies were on level terms after 56 minutes when Javier Manquillo equalised at Old Trafford, but it all went downhill from there.

Steve Bruce’s men capitulated after conceding a second just six minutes after the equaliser and left Manchester on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat.

Following the defeat, Bruce has come under heavy pressure from supporters having not been a particularly popular appointment in the first place.

But former Villa star Agbonlahor has defended Bruce, instead criticising Saint-Maximin for his performance at Old Trafford.

“Steve Bruce has attacking players in the team,” he told Football Insider.

“When Saint-Maximin is running through in the first half and he does a flick when all he has to do is pass around his opponent, what else can Steve Bruce do?

“You’ve got Saint-Maximin playing like a clown, playing like he’s Neymar for PSG and they’re 6-0 up. It’s Man United.

“I was so frustrated watching him thinking ‘What is this guy doing?’ All he has to do is take on another player and get a shot off. Instead, he does a stupid trick and gives the ball away.

“I bet Steve Bruce was pulling his hair out and is tired of repeating to him ‘Stop your silly tricks and just take people on with your pace. You don’t always have to try silly tricks.”