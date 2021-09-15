Anthony Taylor slammed for embarrassing red card blunder in Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica CL clash

Referee Anthony Taylor had a moment to forget last night as he took charge of the Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica clash in Champions League Group E.

The 42-year-old is generally regarded as a safe pair of hands and has taken charge of big games in the Premier League and at international level in recent times.

Last night, however, he seemed to get a bit ahead of himself by showing a straight red card to Kyiv midfielder Denys Garmash in the 82nd minute.

It’s not entirely clear what went wrong here, but Taylor seemed to indicate on the pitch that he was giving Garmash a second yellow card as he pointed at other multiple times he’d fallen foul of the rules.

However, this was only Garmash’s first yellow card, and his team-mates gathered around to point that out to Taylor.

The referee then changed his mind and only gave the midfielder a booking instead, but it wasn’t a great moment from him.

This follows an eventful summer for Taylor, when he was in charge of the Euro 2020 clash that saw Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch, but his speed at pausing play and getting the player help had a key role in his treatment and recovery.

