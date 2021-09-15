Arsenal not giving up on playmaker transfer, but he’ll only join on one condition

Arsenal are reportedly not giving up on their transfer pursuit of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar and plan to move for him again next summer.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who add that the Gunners will likely struggle to persuade Aouar to move to the Emirates Stadium unless they can offer him Champions League football.

It’s been a few years now that Arsenal have been out of Europe’s top club competition, though they regularly finished in the top four for so long during Arsene Wenger’s reign.

It doesn’t seem that likely that this current side is heading back there any time soon, and that could make it a challenge for Mikel Arteta to bring in the type of player he needs.

Aouar looks like having the potential to have a big impact at Arsenal, who lack creativity in midfield, despite the summer signing of Martin Odegaard and the recent improvement of Emile Smith Rowe.

Aouar could help get Arsenal back to competing for major honours again, but it looks like it’s going to be difficult for the north London giants to persuade him to join at the moment.

The report adds that the France international also has a number of other suitors, so one imagines he won’t find it too difficult to get himself a move to a club playing in the Champions League.