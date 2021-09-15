Arsenal likely to offload experienced first-teamer in January transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly likely to offload goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the January transfer window as he’s increasingly fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

The Germany international joined the Gunners back in the summer of 2018, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to expectations so far and it might make sense to move him on.

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United this summer and looks an impressive young ‘keeper who may now be edging towards being Arteta’s first choice.

According to Todo Fichajes, this all puts Leno’s future in doubt ahead of January, with both the player and the club seeming to be moving towards an exit for him.

Bernd Leno could be leaving Arsenal in January
Leno is supposedly most likely to look for a return to the Bundesliga, according to the report, and it will be interesting to see if he has any suitors.

The 29-year-old previously impressed at Bayer Leverkusen, so it seems likely that there’ll be a few German clubs who’d be ready to take a gamble on him now.

