Chelsea agree contract extension in principle with key defender with current deal due to expire in 2022

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Andreas Christensen over the extension of his contract.

Christensen, a former Chelsea academy player, has been in and around the first-team squad for a number of years following a successful two-year stint on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Dane has played arguably his best football as the middle centre-back in Thomas Tuchel’s back three, while also starring for Denmark in their extraordinary run at Euro 2020.

Worryingly from Chelsea’s perspective, the 25-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning he can negotiate as a free agent in the January transfer window.

Chelsea would not want to entertain the possibility of losing such a talented player on a free transfer and have seemingly sprung into action to ensure it doesn’t get to that point.

According to the Telegraph, Christensen’s new contract is already agreed. All that remains is the formalisation of the deal and official confirmation from the club that he’ll be sticking around.

Chelsea are renowned for their shrewd work in the transfer market, but ensuring that the best players they currently have on their books do not leave is equally as important.

Thankfully for Chelsea fans, it doesn’t look as though they have anything to worry about with Christensen. A contract extension looks to be on its way in due course.