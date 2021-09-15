“Would be a massive loss” – These Chelsea fans concerned as “one of the best in the world” stalls over new contract

There is doubt growing over the future of Antonio Rudiger as a Chelsea player, which has got some fans on social media concerned.

Rudiger was not in the picture at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, but has been given a new lease of life by Thomas Tuchel.

The German was influential in Chelsea’s Champions League winning campaign and has started this season in equally impressive form.

Worryingly, the Telegraph report that talks between Chelsea and Rudiger’s camp over the extension of his contract have stalled, which has captured the attention of PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

With clubs of that calibre reportedly sniffing around one of Chelsea’s most influential figures, some fans are understandably growing concerned.

In reply to a tweet by the Telegraph sharing the information that contract talks have stuttered to a standstill, Chelsea fans shared their concerns.

Would be a massive loss. On current form he’s one of the best centre backs in the world. Great leader as well. — FPL_Arron (@FPL_Arron) September 15, 2021

Would be a huge loss — Cfc_Champ???#Hustle #Believe @Chelseafc (@ChampCfc) September 15, 2021

Chelsea need to just give him what he wants – his form is insane right now and it would be stupid to let him go when we have the means to keep him — Sami (@sc1607) September 15, 2021

this is one deal that we should not mess up… but somehow I feel we will. I always support the club / board if they fail to sign a player if the deal is not right but letting go of an experienced CB at top of his game will be a huge mistake & will affect our defense / team. — The Blue (@Umair__CFC) September 15, 2021

A player in his prime and being one of the best in the world deserves what he wants — Ngolo Speaks (@Ngolo_speaks7) September 15, 2021

The feeling from the Chelsea fanbase, certainly from those in the tweets above, is that the club ought to give Rudiger what he wants in order to secure his future.

The report by the Telegraph claims that Chelsea have tabled a £140k-a-week offer. All things considered, he’s within his rights to value himself higher than that.

Chelsea board board have a decision to make, whether to bow to his demands or allow him to leave next summer without receiving a penny in exchange.

If they choose to listen to their fans, and you imagine Tuchel would have the same or similar standpoint, this is one deal they should make sure they get done.