“Trust the manager” – Most Chelsea fans back controversial Tuchel decision, but some are not happy

Loads of Chelsea fans are discussing the surprise absence of left-back Ben Chilwell so far this season as manager Thomas Tuchel surprisingly seems to prefer Marcos Alonso in that position.

Chilwell joined Chelsea from Leicester City last summer in what looked an exciting move by the Blues, with an upgrade on Alonso looking like a bit of a no-brainer after the Spaniard’s dip in form.

Now, however, Alonso seems firmly ahead of Chilwell in the pecking order and it’s led to confusion amongst many Blues supporters on Twitter.

At the same time, though, a lot of fans insist that Tuchel should be trusted after the immense success he’s had at Stamford Bridge so far, which is hard to argue with, in fairness.

Chilwell must be surprised at the situation and will perhaps start to have doubts over his future if things don’t improve soon.

One imagines the England international would get plenty of playing time at most other Premier League clubs, and a talent like him surely won’t be content to remain at Chelsea if he’s only a backup.

This could be a concern, but it’s fair to say the situation is getting a bit of a mixed response among supporters on social media…

There is a reason Tuchel isn’t playing Chilwell. Trust the manager on this one, I’m sure we will see Ben back in the team very soon — Conn (@ConnCFC) September 14, 2021

Some people are still complaining about Tuchel's idea of playing Alonso over Chilwell. Where did you get the energy to argue with the best manager in the world? ? — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) September 14, 2021

Alonso in attack is many things Chilwell cannot offer. This is why I don’t fault Tuchel, moment his form drops then the later can fall in again. — Tobe… (@tobzville) September 14, 2021

What is Tuchel’s problem with subs? Also why hell isnt Chilwell and Werner getting time — KingChelsea (@RealKingChelsea) September 14, 2021

Not sure why Chilwell and Werner didn’t start? — Richie Haddad (@Richie_Haddad17) September 14, 2021

I think we saw that when Chilwell came on, you could tell from some of his touches that he was playing professional football for the first time in 3 and a half months. But absolutely trust Tuchel and Chilly to turn it around and be back to his best very soon ? — Vidhyam (@CFCVidh) September 15, 2021