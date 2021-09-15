Chelsea have high hopes for youngster as one of few loanees who has a future at the club

Chelsea reportedly have high hopes for young midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is impressing on loan at Crystal Palace this season.

The 21-year-old is one of a number of big talents to come up through Chelsea’s youth system in recent times, and it could be that he’s going to be the club’s next big success story after the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James became regulars in the first-team.

According to Eurosport, Gallagher is a player Chelsea have their eyes on as one of the few players they’ve sent out on loan who could actually have a role in Thomas Tuchel’s side next season.

MORE: CL giants line up bid for Chelsea misfit

Gallagher has certainly done his chances no harm after impressing for Palace so far this season, though he’ll no doubt be aware it’s early days yet.

The Blues starlet has had a number of other loan spells in the past, but now really seems to be maturing and developing his game as he shows what he can do in the Premier League.