Chelsea will reportedly have to double Antonio Rudiger’s wages in order to tie him down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Falk has tweeted an update on the Germany international’s situation, and it seems clear that Chelsea will have to pay up if they want to keep hold of one of their most important defenders.

Rudiger was a key player for Chelsea last season, showing some of his best form for the Blues as they won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea would do well to keep an influential figure like this, but Falk’s update below makes it clear it won’t be simple…

TRUE ? If you are in trouble make it double: If @ChelseaFC want @ToniRuediger to sign a new contract the club has to offer the double salery (at the Moment 5,5 mio € gross). Background: Jules Koundé had a offer from Chelsea for a salary of 4,5 mio € – but NET pic.twitter.com/OmLlhRoW5z — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 15, 2021

Chelsea may well feel it’s not worth paying quite that much for Rudiger, with former target Jules Kounde also mentioned in the tweet.

The young Frenchman might be a decent alternative as it seems his overall salary would be slightly lower, while he’d also represent more of a long-term option.

It would undoubtedly be a huge blow, however, if Chelsea allowed Rudiger’s contract to run down and then lost such a big-name player on a free next summer.