After Arsenal’s recent Premier League victory over basement side, Norwich City, Mikel Arteta was seemingly over the moon with how his team had responded to his methods.

So much so, that he was even quoted as saying post-match that it was “After three defeats things get complicated. I must say it has been the best 10 or 14 days in my professional career,” (per the Mirror).

Given the way in which the Gunners had started the 2021/22 season, with three defeats from three games and no goals scored, it’s understandable why the Spaniard was happy.

Though to suggest it was the best couple of weeks of his career was a little rich, and BT Sport’s Chris Sutton was surely one of many to take Arteta to task over his comments.

“Being sort of cynical, that is just utter rubbish,” Sutton said during Tuesday night’s live Champions League broadcast, cited by the Mirror.

“How could he have had the best 10 days, come on. The best 10 days? Better than winning the FA Cup?

“I just found those comments, well I didn’t believe him. I don’t think I’m the only one, how could that be possible?”

If Arsenal don’t follow up that vital victory with three more points in the fixtures against Burnley, Tottenham and Brighton, the win over the Canaries will have been the briefest of respite from the criticism.

Certainly, the senior players in the team, who’ve been anonymous for the most part in this campaign, need to step up and use their experience to guide the youngsters through matches.

Only then, and if Arsenal can build up a head of steam, should Arteta be making such pronouncements.