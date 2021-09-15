It seems as though the sky really is the limit for young England international and Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham.

The former Birmingham City player took the same route to stardom as Jadon Sancho, and has excelled so far in the Bundesliga.

However, the vultures are already circling, and it’s believed that Manchester City have now joined Liverpool and Chelsea as suitors for the midfield talent.

It’s completely understandable why Messrs. Guardiola, Klopp and Tuchel would be interested in his services, although it would appear that they’ll need to break the bank if they want to tempt the German giants into parting with the player.

German daily, Bild, suggest that Bellingham won’t be able to leave for anything less than €100m, despite the fact that Dortmund paid a quarter of that price in 2020.

Given his maturity in play, and the fact that he’s been trusted to start in some of the biggest games for his club, not to mention his growing influence on the England national side, it’s difficult to disagree with Dortmund’s stance.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Bellingham himself would prefer to come back home so soon after moving to the continent, particularly as Gareth Southgate has shown that being ‘out of sight’ doesn’t mean he’s out of mind.