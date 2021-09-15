The decision to award a red card when Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk challenged Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott during the weekend’s Premier League fixture between the two sides has been the cause of much debate.

A suggestion that the card was produced by the official simply on the strength of the teenager’s subsequent injury isn’t without foundation.

After Leeds’ appeal against the sanction was turned down by the FA, however, talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the game’s governing body.