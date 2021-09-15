Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Romelu Lukaku has improved at Chelsea after a difficult spell at Old Trafford a few years ago.

Lukaku spent two seasons at Man Utd between 2017 and 2019, but never quite got going for the Red Devils despite previously looking a world class forward in his time at Everton.

The Belgium international then improved a lot again when he left United for Inter Milan, and he’s been on fire at the start of this season since his summer move back to England with Chelsea.

Ferdinand thinks Lukaku has matured a lot since leaving United and he now seems determined to prove people wrong…

"I think he will be the top scorer in the Champions League this season. I'll throw it out there now." Joe Cole has high hopes for Romelu Lukaku this season ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/OazuxyzrCZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2021

The other pundits also raved about Lukaku’s form, with Chelsea legend Joe Cole tipping the 28-year-old to finish as the top scorer in the Champions League this season.