Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised the touchline antics of Cristiano Ronaldo after he was subbed off against Young Boys in yesterday’s surprise Champions League defeat.

Ronaldo scored in the first half to put Man Utd 1-0 up in Switzerland, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another difficult European night as his side threw the game away late on with a calamitous error to concede the winning goal in stoppage time.

Ronaldo had been subbed off by Solskjaer at that point, but could be seen getting up and remonstrating a few times from the bench, which Ferdinand wasn’t too happy with.

The BT Sport pundit, quoted by the Metro, said he’d have told Ronaldo to sit down, though he later softened his stance as he understands the Portugal international is a passionate guy who wants to win.

“If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit down,” Ferdinand said.

He added: “I get it. You know, with Cristiano people go, ‘Oh it’s bravado, it’s for the fans’. He’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in.

Ronaldo and Fernandes going spare after that foul #mufc pic.twitter.com/x26scdxYjG — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 14, 2021

“If that means he has to go up there and stand next to the manager, shouting instructions etcetera, so be it. When it’s someone of his standing and stature in the game how can you argue with it?”

United fans probably won’t be too worried about what Ronaldo was doing, but concerns with Solskjaer’s ability at this level will surely be raised again.

The Norwegian tactician has done some decent work since being named United manager, but he was always a risky appointment due to his lack of experience, with his status as a club legend no doubt helping him get the nod.

The manner of this defeat to Young Boys will surely put his future in the spotlight again as MUFC surely need to be performing a lot better in these big games.