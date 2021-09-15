FIFA to hold meetings with Premier League and British government over allowing players to play for South American national teams

This month saw Premier League clubs fight to withhold their players from traveling to countries on the UK’s red list regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

South American national teams hope to avoid another incident that doesn’t allow them to count on the players from England for October’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

UOL Esporte reports that FIFA has a meeting this Wednesday with the Premier League to discuss the release of players for the commitments of national teams in October. On this same subject, there will be another meeting on Friday between FIFA and the British government.

The Brazilian media outlet relayed the announcement by FIFA, stating there are “positive signs and constructive dialogue” with the British government. Furthermore, the Brazilian Football Confederation is doing its part to avoid another situation that affected the match between Argentina and Brazil.

The CBF is triggering the request to the Brazilian authorities, so anyone coming from England does not have to comply with quarantine when arriving in Brazil. In Brazil, anyone arriving from the UK is subject to a 14 quarantine period.