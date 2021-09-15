Gary Lineker has praised Harvey Elliott for his defence of the man who injured him over the weekend.

Elliott was looking like being one of the brightest young players of the Premier League season, but it looks as though his campaign – or at least much of it – is over after requiring surgery.

The tackle saw Pascal Struijk sent off, though there was no malicious intent in the challenge, the Leeds United star stretching out and robbing the ball from behind.

But when Leeds United appealed the red card decision, they were met with rejection, with the FA upholding the red card decision.

And Elliott himself reached out to Struijk on Twitter to say the decision was the wrong one. He said: “Sorry about this Pascal. I think it’s wrong. But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”

And on the back of that, Match of the Day presenter Lineker has praised Elliott and agreed that it was not a red card challenge.

He said: “Very magnanimous and right. Well played, Harvey, ” along with clapping emojis.

Elliott has vowed to return stronger than ever following his surgery, which did not throw up any unexpected complications.