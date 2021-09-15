(Video) Man City star Jack Grealish justifies £100m fee with solo stunner on his Champions League debut

Jack Grealish has found the back of the net for Manchester City on his Champions League debut against RB Leipzig at the Etihad.

It’s unusual for a player who has been in the spotlight as long as Grealish to be 26-years-old without having kicked a ball in the Champions League.

However, having moved to Manchester City from Aston Villa over the summer for a fee of £100m (as reported by the BBC), he ought to get used to playing on the biggest stage in club football.

Judging by the goal he’s just scored in his first ever appearance in Europe’s premier club competition, he is going to have no problems at all making the difference for City this campaign…

That’s Grealish’s trademark, cutting in from that left-hand-side and finding the back of the net. It won’t be the last goal of that nature he scores in a Man City shirt.

With the price he’s got hanging over his head, he needs to be delivering moments of this quality on a consistent basis, but if anyone can get it out of him, it’s Pep Guardiola.