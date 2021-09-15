Pep Guardiola risks wrath of Manchester City fans with sly dig over Etihad attendance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged more of the supporters to turn up for their upcoming clash with Southampton in the Premier League.

Man City defeated RB Leipzig in a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad this evening, but there patches of the stadium which were left unfilled.

If you compare that to the turnout at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Zenit or at Anfield for Liverpool vs AC Milan, it makes City look a little bit silly.

In what’ll do City fans no favours in battling the ongoing joke at their expense over their attendance, Guardiola has urged more of them to come at the weekend.

Guardiola to BT Sport: “I’d like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3pm to watch our game.” — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) September 15, 2021

MORE: (Video) Man City star Jack Grealish justifies £100m fee with solo stunner on his Champions League debut

Rival fans will no doubt be fast to take aim at the Premier League champions over this comment from their manager.

Of course, attending evening games midweek is not possible for everyone, but City are probably the only team within the ‘Big Six’ that wouldn’t have sold out.

The Man City ticketing and marketing team will be left red-faced by the fact it’s come to the point where even the manager has to do his bit to get fans into the stadium.

Come 3pm on Saturday, we’ll find out if Guardiola’s plea has had any effect…