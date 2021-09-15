(Video) Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham combine in devastating fashion to double Borussia Dortmund’s lead over Besiktas

Erling Haaland doubled Borussia Dortmund’s advantage over Besiktas on the stroke of half-time, assisted by England international Jude Bellingham.

Haaland is one of the most potent finishers in European football. The Norwegian missed a great opportunity earlier in the half in Turkey – Besiktas will have known full well that they wouldn’t get away with another.

Still, that didn’t prevent them from switching off as the seconds ticked down towards the half-time whistle, with Bellingham wriggling past one challenge to put it on a plate for his Dortmund teammate.

Bellingham ?? Haaland There’s no stopping Jude tonight, as he puts yet another Champions League goal for Erling Haaland on a plate ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/nExyqD9NfK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021

Look at Haaland’s movement here and he’s becoming inevitable just like his idol Cristiano. Learning from the best. pic.twitter.com/QGXF0QN1xx — Mu. (@ElBichu7) September 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

MORE: (Video) Jude Bellingham gives Borussia Dortmund lead away to Besiktas with brilliant goal amid Premier League links

What we’ve seen here is two of the most promising footballers on the planet combining to make the difference for their side in the Champions League. Both have incredibly bright futures ahead of them.

As if the first goal, scored by Bellingham, wasn’t enough to wet the pallet palate of Premier League fans, longing to see him in their club’s shirt, he’s given an assist to another of the most coveted players in the business.

As is the case with most players performing well at Dortmund, there will be a big move on the horizon for them. Who they will be joining remains to be seen, but you imagine there’ll be quite the transfer battle over both…