“I’m so tired man!” Loads of Liverpool fans react as fringe player given rare start vs. AC Milan

Ahead of their Champions League group opener against Serie A side AC Milan, which is scheduled to kick off at 8pm, UK time, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is hopeful they can kick start their European campaign with an important win.

Looking to do what rivals Manchester United failed to do on Tuesday evening, the Reds will be keen to win three points from their opening Group B fixture.

Matched against the likes of Porto and Atletico Madrid, as well as AC Milan, Klopp will know that getting off to a winning start is a must.

However, with kick-off still an hour away, fans have been quick to react to the German’s confirmed line up which sees striker Divock Origi come in, in place of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool fans – despite not being named in a single matchday squad so far this season, how do you see the Belgian striker faring up against the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez? – Let us know your pre-match predictions in the comments.

