“I’m so tired man!” Loads of Liverpool fans react as fringe player given rare start vs. AC Milan

Ahead of their Champions League group opener against Serie A side AC Milan, which is scheduled to kick off at 8pm, UK time, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is hopeful they can kick start their European campaign with an important win.

Looking to do what rivals Manchester United failed to do on Tuesday evening, the Reds will be keen to win three points from their opening Group B fixture.

Matched against the likes of Porto and Atletico Madrid, as well as AC Milan, Klopp will know that getting off to a winning start is a must.

MORE: Summer Tottenham Hotspur target tipped for possible January move as Serie A side look to cash in

However, with kick-off still an hour away, fans have been quick to react to the German’s confirmed line up which sees striker Divock Origi come in, in place of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Origi has 0 minutes this season and is starting against AC Milan at Anfield, I’m so tired man — ???? ? (@AnfieldMagic) September 15, 2021

Divock Origi not being in the last 4 PL matchday squads and starting tonight means that he’s 100% scoring now. ? — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 15, 2021

I’ll be honest, of all the changes I thought of, Origi starting wasn’t one, but good luck to him. And to Joe Gomez too. Like Van Dijk, he’s fought hard to get back to this position after a horrible injury. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 15, 2021

Origi isn’t good enough to make the bench vs Leeds & Burnley but, can start a Champions League game vs AC Milan. Make it make sense. — ??????? ?????? (@AnfieldEffect) September 15, 2021

Bro i’m not even kidding Origi is dropping one of the best performances of his life today i can feel it — ? (@lfcJ7_) September 15, 2021

Origi in a UCL night at Anfield? Don’t give me flashbacks — ~ (@TheLfcKop) September 15, 2021

Liverpool fans – despite not being named in a single matchday squad so far this season, how do you see the Belgian striker faring up against the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez? – Let us know your pre-match predictions in the comments.