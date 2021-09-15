(Video) Jude Bellingham gives Borussia Dortmund lead away to Besiktas with brilliant goal amid Premier League links

Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead over Besiktas in the Champions League group opener through England international Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund have been drawn alongside Ajax, Sporting CP and Besiktas in Group C. Across the board, it’s one of the more tricky groups of this season’s Champions League.

A tussle with Besiktas at the Vodafone Park this evening represented an early, difficult test for Dortmund in their European campaign, but they’re off to a flying start.

Twenty minutes into the contest, Bellingham found the back of the net having brought the ball down smartly and finished through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Jude Bellingham scores Dortmund’s first Champions League goal of the new season ? Another impressive moment on the big stage for the 18-year-old Englishman! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/JPiG01oZsN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021





Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

A recent report by 90min mentioned Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool as potential suitors for the 18-year-old, who began his career at Birmingham City.

Looking at the evidence of tonight’s game and his Dortmund career to date, we dread to think how much Dortmund would demand in exchange for the midfielder.

With Bellingham being an Englishman, you would expect him to follow a similar path to Jadon Sancho and find his way back to the Premier League sooner or later.

Considering his importance to Marco Rose and Dortmund’s future, however, it’s difficult to imagine them giving the green-light to his exit anytime soon.