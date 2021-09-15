Jurgen Klopp has shown his class in taking time to praise AC Milan star Simon Kjaer.

Liverpool go up against Milan at Anfield this evening in the first of their Champions League fixtures this season.

The Reds find themselves in a tough group, with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Porto also drawn into Group B.

But they should be confident of taking all three points against Milan despite the fact the Serie A giants have the potential to give them a tricky evening.

Though, as tempting as it is to talk about the tie and the narratives around it given the previous meetings between these two sides in Champions League finals of year previous, Liverpool boss Klopp has set his thoughts aside for one Milan player in particular.

In his pre-match programme notes, as cited by the Mirror, Klopp chose to talk about Milan star Kjaer following the defender’s heroic actions to help save the life of teammate Christian Eriksen following his collapse during a game at Euro 2020.

“I am usually more keen to focus on my own players rather than an opponent, but tonight I must make an exception,” wrote Klopp.

“This evening it is possible that Simon Kjaer will line up against us and this is a person who I think has the respect of the entire football and sporting world.

“You recognise true leadership in a crisis. I think the world acknowledges this now more than ever with everything that goes on around us.

“Like millions of others, I was rocked by the scenes that unfolded at the European Championships in the summer when Christian Eriksen fell ill during Denmark’s opening group game.

“There were many heroes that night, not least of all the remarkable medical professionals for the Danish national team, in the stadium and subsequently at the hospital. But Simon shone that traumatic day for his own conduct.”