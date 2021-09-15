Juventus and Bayern Munich both targeting Premier League striker

Despite playing a hugely important role for Pep Guardiola this season, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is being heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the Brazilian forward is wanted by both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Jesus, 24, joined the Citizens in 2017 following a £28.8m move from native side Palmeiras.

Since joining the Premier League champions, the South American striker has gone on to feature in 199 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a hugely impressive 120 goals, along the way.

However, following his side’s relentless pursuit of Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane earlier this summer, there were growing concerns Jesus may be sacrificed in order for Guardiola to land his first choice marksman.

Despite Manchester City failing to sign Kane, two clubs understood to be upping their interest in the 24-year-old is Juventus and German giants Bayern Munich, who are expected to begin planning for life after veteran forward Robert Lewandowski.

It is not yet known whether or not Manchester City will allow Jesus to move at the end of this campaign, however, according to these latest reports, both European powerhouses could be prepared to go head-to-head to bring the South American to their club once the summer transfer window opens in just under 12-months’ time.