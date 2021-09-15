Manchester United may reportedly have been given a significant boost to their hopes of sealing a transfer deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Red Devils have been linked with Kane by ESPN and others in recent times, and it seems that Manchester City are now looking increasingly likely to be out of the running for the England international, according to Eurosport.

Despite their need to replace Sergio Aguero, it seems City are not looking set to revive their interest in Kane, according to Eurosport, so that could give Man Utd renewed hope of a deal if ESPN’s previous report remains accurate.

Even though United signed Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, one imagines they’ll want a younger player leading the line for them in the near future, with the ageing Edinson Cavani also unlikely to be a long-term option for the club.

Kane has shown himself to be a world class goal-scorer in his time at Spurs, though he’s never won a trophy with the club so may look to move on if that doesn’t change.

United haven’t exactly been the trophy-winning machine that they were under Sir Alex Ferguson since the legendary manager’s retirement in 2013, but Kane may still view them as a better option for him to find success than Tottenham, who haven’t won anything since 2008.

It will be interesting to see if City really do decide not to go back in for Kane, which does seem slightly surprising, even if Pep Guardiola has shown he can win the title without regularly using an out-and-out number 9.