Harry Kane is reportedly ready to sign a new contract with Tottenham, but it could mean Daniel Levy going against his usual policy of not dealing with buy-out clauses.

Eurosport claim Kane could be open to penning a new deal if it did contain a release clause, and that seems fair enough after the England international failed to get himself a big move away this summer.

Kane has never won a trophy in his entire career at Spurs, so it seems understandable that he’d like to have the option of a clause that could see a club snap him up as long as it guaranteed Tottenham big money from his sale.

Eurosport suggest that Manchester City may not be coming back in for Kane, but there will surely be a host of other elite clubs both in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe that would be interested in such a top class goal-scorer.

The 28-year-old has been a world class performer for Tottenham for many years now and he could easily strengthen most teams’ attacks with his clinical finishing, as well as the quality of his passing and playmaking that he’s added to his game in the last year or so.

It will be interesting to see how Kane’s situation at Spurs develops in the months ahead after this summer’s protracted saga.