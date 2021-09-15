(Video) Jurgen Klopp gives his famous fist pump to Liverpool fans after memorable win over AC Milan at Anfield

Liverpool defeated AC Milan at Anfield in their Champions League group opener – and Jurgen Klopp absolutely loved to see it.

It was the first Champions League game held with fans at Anfield for 18 months, so you expected an electric atmosphere, with the fans not failing to deliver.

The Liverpool fanbase were in fine voice throughout, with the players feeding off that energy and blowing AC Milan away at times.

After the full-time whistle had blown and Liverpool secured the three points, Klopp made sure to show his appreciation to the supporters, doing his trademark fist pump…

The Liverpool fans will have been absolutely buzzing for a Champions League night back under the lights at Anfield. It couldn’t have played out much better from their perspective.

The Reds have by far the toughest group in the competition, with Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan all there to contend with. It was vital they got the win tonight.

They did, and in dramatic, entertaining fashion, with Klopp pumping up the Kop at the full-time whistle. That’s what you call a good night’s work for Liverpool.