One particular Leeds United star is said to be impressing Marcelo Bielsa in training.

It has been a relatively slow start to the season for the Whites, who have picked up just two points from their first four games, which have included stuffings at the hands of Manchester United and Liverpool.

And so some extra inspiration wouldn’t go amiss ahead of a very winnable clash with Newcastle United St James’ Park on Friday night.

Striker Rodrigo is hoping to provide just that, reportedly putting in some impressive performances in training.

The Spain international has not exactly overwhelmed since his club-record arrival from Valencia last year.

But he has shown flashes of quality, and according to The Athletic, he is now really impressing Bielsa in training.

Rodrigo has started three of Leeds’ first four games, but he has only played more than 45 minutes in one of those games.

He will now be looking to get more minutes and to improve upon his scoring record, which currently stands at seven goals in 26 Premier League games for Leeds United, starting against Newcastle United this weekend.