(Video) Liverpool take the lead over AC Milan early on as Trent Alexander-Arnold finds the back of the net

Liverpool took the lead over AC Milan at Anfield in their Champions League group opener through Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool vs AC Milan has all the feeling of a classic Champions League tie, with both clubs having a rich history in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp made several changes to his starting XI for the contest, but the attitude remained the same – take the game to the opponents and outscore them.

Just nine minutes into the contest, that strategy proved fruitful, with Trent Alexander-Arnold finding the back of the net.

From start to finish, Trent Alexander Arnold ?

pic.twitter.com/XK8vMNV3YI — – (@PassLikeThiago) September 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

MORE: (Video) Ismael Bennacer handball gifts Mo Salah spot-kick but Egyptian fails to convert

Gol do Liverpool! Trent Alexander Arnold abre o placar em Anfield…

Liverpool 1 x 0 Milan#UCL #ChampionsLeague #LIVMIL pic.twitter.com/4NQer9Sn8i — Gols da Champions (@Golsdachampions) September 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

The goal has officially gone down as a Fikayo Tomori own-goal, with Alexander-Arnold’s initial effort not thought to be going on target.

However, the former Chelsea defender will have absolutely no interest in claiming that, with Alexander-Arnold’s proactive approach from right-back making the goal.

Alexander-Arnold has started the season in quite phenomenal form, which makes you wonder why on Earth you’d even suggest switching his position.

Trent is a right-back by trade and he’s the best right-back in the business. He’s proving that once again this evening and against strong opposition.