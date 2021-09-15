(Video) Liverpool take the lead over AC Milan early on as Trent Alexander-Arnold finds the back of the net

Liverpool took the lead over AC Milan at Anfield in their Champions League group opener through Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool vs AC Milan has all the feeling of a classic Champions League tie, with both clubs having a rich history in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp made several changes to his starting XI for the contest, but the attitude remained the same – take the game to the opponents and outscore them.

Just nine minutes into the contest, that strategy proved fruitful, with Trent Alexander-Arnold finding the back of the net.

The goal has officially gone down as a Fikayo Tomori own-goal, with Alexander-Arnold’s initial effort not thought to be going on target.

However, the former Chelsea defender will have absolutely no interest in claiming that, with Alexander-Arnold’s proactive approach from right-back making the goal.

Alexander-Arnold has started the season in quite phenomenal form, which makes you wonder why on Earth you’d even suggest switching his position.

Trent is a right-back by trade and he’s the best right-back in the business. He’s proving that once again this evening and against strong opposition.

