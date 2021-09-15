Man City identify alternative target as Harry Kane transfer no longer a priority

Manchester City are reportedly moving away from targeting a transfer deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Premier League champions may instead prioritise a signing like Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal as a replacement for Bernardo Silva, whose future at the Etihad Stadium remains up in the air, according to Eurosport.

City would do well to land a talent like Oyarzabal, but some fans may be concerned that the club don’t seem as focused on bringing in a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The legendary Argentine left City this summer and it won’t be easy to find another elite goal-scorer for Pep Guardiola’s side, though it seems the manager might be thinking about continuing to play without an out-and-out centre-forward.

City also have Gabriel Jesus as an option up front, even if the Brazilian is not really in the same league as someone like Aguero.

Kane is one of the finest finishers in the world, so seems the ideal option for City, but Eurosport suggests the club are now unlikely to go back in for him.

That is good news for Spurs, but Kane himself may be concerned as he surely needs a big move in order to finally win some silverware.