Video: Man City stars forced to break up training ground ‘bust up’ between Mahrez and Jesus

Manchester City
Ahead of their 2021/22 Champions League group stage debut against RB Leipzig, Man City’s stars have been getting up close and personal on the training pitch.

So much so that a tussle between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus that threatened to turn nasty at one point, had to be broken up by Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Both players initially appeared to be amused by the scrap, however, there clearly seemed to be a moment when their colleagues thought things could spill over, so they acted quickly.

