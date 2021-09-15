Video: Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo tends to steward after almost knocking her out with wayward strike

Manchester United FC
It ended up being a night to forget for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese started Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against Young Boys, and was quickly into his stride as he opened the scoring.

His early shot on target won’t have come as any surprise, given his record in the premier European competition.

However, before the game began his aim was way off.

So much so, that a powerful drive almost knocked out a female steward, who Ronaldo gave his shirt to by way of apology.

