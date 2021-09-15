It doesn’t seem to matter what Donny van de Beek does in training and behind the scenes for Manchester United, because whenever he’s given the opportunity to impress, that’s quickly taken away from him.

That same scenario came to pass as the Red Devils played Young Boys in their first Champions League group game of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Dutchman was making his first start of the season, and though he wasn’t the best player on the pitch, nor was he the worst.

However, he was once again the fall guy as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to switch around the visitors formation in Bern.

The Norwegian’s excuse on this occasion was that he needed more defenders after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending off, but, frankly, that’s a moot point.

Van de Beek was bought because of his enviable skill set in midfield yet has never been allowed to flourish in the position. A position that brought him great success with Ajax and piqued United’s interest enough to see them bid for the player in the first place.

If nothing else, Tuesday night’s encounter clearly demonstrates once and for all that van de Beek has no future whatsoever at the club, and the quicker his agent is able to move him on the better.