Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs that is firmly in the running for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer.

The Norway international is likely to be one of the most in-demand players in Europe in upcoming transfer windows, with his recent goal record among the finest in the world as he’s found the back of the net 65 times in 65 games for Dortmund.

There aren’t many others who can boast numbers like that, and at the age of just 21 there is surely more to come from Haaland in the next few years.

Man Utd are one of the main contenders for his signature, according to Bild, along with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with him in the past.

Still, it seems the Red Devils are one of the few clubs who can finance this deal, and they’re keen to bring the youngster to Old Trafford next season.

Haaland would get the chance to link up with his old Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United, while it could also be tempting for him to play alongside big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, as well as his old Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho.